3 Red Raiders fall to Mississippi State

Texas Tech falls to Mississippi State (Source: TTU Twitter)
By Pete Christy | February 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 12:31 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #3 Red Raiders have started the season 0-3, losing to another top 10 SEC team.

This time #7 Mississippi State topped Tech 11-5 Monday afternoon wrapping up the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Park.

With the game tied at 5, Mississippi State scored 1 in the 8th and 5 in the 9th to pull away for the win.

Cal Conley was 2-5 on the day.

The Red Raiders had two errors and left 11 runners on base.

Texas Tech lost to #8 Arkansas, #6 Mississippi and #7 Mississippi State during the three day event to start the College Baseball Season.

Texas Tech will now have their home opener Friday taking on Houston Baptist at 6:30pm.

