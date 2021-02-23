New Hope Water Supply expects to continue boil water notice for another week

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - New Hope Special Utilities District has been under a boil water notice since Feb. 17, and expects it to extend through the end of the month.
On the water supply’s website the following notice was posted:
Please be advised that a boil water notice has been issued and we are requesting customers curtail usage until repairs can be made.
We will be under the boil water notice for at least a week from February 21 as leaks, ours and customers, are identified and repaired. Once water levels have recovered, we will begin flushing the system.
After that point, samples will be taken and submitted to the lab. Once the sample results show clear, we will issue notice to rescind the boil water notice.
