Neches ISD school board extends contract of principal arrested for allegedly hindering investigation into sexual assault of child

The board went into executive session at 7:10 p.m., and emerged at 9 p.m. with the decision to extend the contract of Kimberlyn Snider for another year. Only one board member opposed the contract extension. Snider was on a two-year contract set to expire June 30, 2022. It will now expire on June 30, 2023. The board said the motion was based on current job performance.