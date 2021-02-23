Longview police asking for public’s help in finding 17-year-old runaway

The Longview Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Ashlee Mangrum, a 17-year-old runaway. (Source: Longview PD Detectives Facebook page)
By Gary Bass | February 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 4:20 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Detectives with the Longview Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

According to a post on the Longview PD Detectives Facebook page, 17-year-old Mangrum was last seen in the Pine Tree area of Longview. She may be traveling with a white male in a maroon 1998 Mazda with the Texas license plate CMN 0387.

Mangrum is 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 110 pounds, the Facebook post stated. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a brown Carhart jacket.

Anyone with any information about Mangrum’s whereabouts is urged to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.

