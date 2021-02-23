Longview native talks overcoming stage fright for American Idol audition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ETN’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with DJ Johnson as she prepares for the gauntlet that is the new season of American Idol.
Johnson recently received a “golden ticket” to move on to the next round of competition in American Idol and she spoke with East Texas Now about the auditioning process, what it meant to her to have her dad with her when she sang for the judges and how she overcomes stage fright every time she gets up to perform live in front of an audience.
