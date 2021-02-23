East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Picture-Perfect Day here in East Texas. Cool morning temperatures and warm afternoon temperatures with full sunshine. As we venture into tomorrow, we are looking for more clouds and maybe a scattered shower very late in the day. Temperatures should be mild as well. Now, into Thursday, an upper-level disturbance moves overhead bringing with it rain and a few isolated thundershowers to our area. Heaviest rain and thundershowers are expected over the northern half of East Texas. A few thundershowers will remain possible into Friday morning before turning into just showers. A warm front moves through late on Saturday driving more moisture into the area in the form of showers. Isolated thundershowers are then possible on Sunday and again on Monday as we await another cold front on Monday night. Currently, we are not forecasting any severe weather, but isolated thundershowers are certainly possible. Temperatures will remain well above freezing each morning. Afternoon highs should range from the 50s to the 70s.