City of Marshall distributing cases of bottled water Tuesday

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in Marshall can get bottled water on Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, February 23, the City of Marshall will distribute additional cases of bottled water from 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. to Marshall families who are impacted customers of the water system. The distribution will be held at the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Boulevard South.
The City of Marshall remains under a city-wide Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure per State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Citizens should continue to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption or use it for cooking. Residents who have water are asked to conserve it, and refrain from all activities that require large amounts of water.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.