City of Longview, Gregg County holding press conference to announce economic development project

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview will be teaming up with Gregg County for a special economic development project, the details of which are set to be discussed at a press conference Wednesday.
The press conference regarding “Project Double” will take place at Noon at Longview City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
Additionally, approval for the project will also be discussed at the regular Gregg County Commissioner’s Court meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to one of the meeting’s agenda items, there will be discussion and possible approval of an economic development agreement pursuant to Chapter 381 of The Texas Local Government Code as part of the economic development incentive package negotiated by the Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) and designated “Project Double.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.