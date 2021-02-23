City of Kilgore: Lifts water conservation order but not boil water notice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning the City of Kilgore posted on their Facebook page that they have lifted the water conservation order but are asking customers to continue to observe the boil water notice a few more hours.
According to the order, it means customers can get caught up on laundry and other daily routines like getting caught up on laundry, washing the salt off your car, and take slightly longer showers.
The City of Kilgore says we should always practice water conservation measures.
