City of Kilgore: Lifts water conservation order but not boil water notice

City of Kilgore: Lifts water conservation order but not boil water notice
City of Kilgore: Lifts water conservation order but not boil water notice (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 23, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 7:45 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning the City of Kilgore posted on their Facebook page that they have lifted the water conservation order but are asking customers to continue to observe the boil water notice a few more hours.

Great news this morning! We still need to observe the boil water notice for a few more hours, but we are lifting the...

Posted by City of Kilgore, Texas on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

According to the order, it means customers can get caught up on laundry and other daily routines like getting caught up on laundry, washing the salt off your car, and take slightly longer showers.

The City of Kilgore says we should always practice water conservation measures.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.