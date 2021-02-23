City of Gladewater shares update on water restoration progress, remains under boil water notice

Water service improved again today! Residents found on our outer lines were reporting the return of water through both drips and trickles. We have also had reports of excellent water pressure from other residents. We need to still conserve water as our system continues to recover and build pressure. Please use water only when necessary. As an example, please refrain from washing your vehicle either at home or at a car wash. This was an activity noticed today by some residents. Remember that your efforts to conserve will help others with a drip or trickle gain pressure and the system will recover faster.