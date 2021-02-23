City of Gladewater shares update on water restoration progress, remains under boil water notice

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gladewater remains under boil water notice, and they shared other updates with city residents on social media Monday night.
From the City of Gladewater:
Water service improved again today! Residents found on our outer lines were reporting the return of water through both drips and trickles. We have also had reports of excellent water pressure from other residents. We need to still conserve water as our system continues to recover and build pressure. Please use water only when necessary. As an example, please refrain from washing your vehicle either at home or at a car wash. This was an activity noticed today by some residents. Remember that your efforts to conserve will help others with a drip or trickle gain pressure and the system will recover faster.
We had no city line leaks to repair today. There were several residential and business cutoffs the city assisted in as lines thawed and leaks appeared. Two of the leaks today at residences represented 24000 gallons of water use in a 24 hour period and another 17000 gallons of water use in a 24 hour period. These are major leaks that negatively impact restoration of water pressure within the system. Please continue to call in any leaks so they may be investigated.
Water leaks should be reported to City Hall during the hours of 8 am to 6 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 8 am to noon on Friday. City Hall can be reached at 903-845-2196. After City Hall has closed, leaks can be reported to Dispatch at the Police Department at 903-845-2166.
As a reminder, we are still under a boil water notice. Water treatment processes continued to improve again today. We are still hopeful that the boil water notice will be rescinded by Friday with the progress today. We will attempt to pull samples for testing on Wednesday and will update again tomorrow on this schedule.
We distributed almost 11 pallets of water today from the former Fred’s parking lot. Thank you Superintendent Sedric Clark, Head Football Coach Jonny Louvier and Athletic Director Scott Clowers for sending some mighty, mighty Gladewater Bears to assist in the water distribution. We also had Sandy Ferrell, owner of Czech Please Microbakery, hand out her incredible chicken noodle soup for families. We will distribute another 11 pallets of water from 3 pm to 7 pm tomorrow but at a new location. We will be using the former Spencer Harris building across the street from Fred’s. A more detailed post specifically about this event will be posted later tonight. Please keep checking back with the City and Gladewater Mirror FB pages for this announcement.
We need to give a big shout out and thank you to our neighbor, the City of White Oak! White Oak picked up the water for us so that our staff could remain focused on our water system. White Oak also offered the assistance in man power to repair city line leaks should we need it. It was not necessary today but it is very much appreciated! Thank you City of White Oak for being the best neighbor we could ever ask for!
