African American Museum to hold 2nd Annual ‘History Walk’ fundraiser on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ETN’s Kayla Lyons spoke with Gloria Washington about this Saturday’s second annual Bridging the Gap History Walk fundraiser.
Washington is executive director of the Texas African American Museum, sponsor of the event, and encouraged the community to take part in the walk, the proceeds of which will benefit the museum.
The event will take place from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. beginning at the museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Registration is $25 per person and includes a t-shirt. Food trucks will be on-site for refreshments. Registration lasts from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
