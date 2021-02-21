Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! A cold front will begin to move through East Texas later this evening and will help a few showers develop as it moves through the area. Not much rain is expected, with some seeing up to a tenth of an inch at most. Behind the cold front temperatures will fall to near freezing by tomorrow morning but sunshine and a nice temperature rebound will place tomorrow’s highs back into the upper 50s to lower 60s across the area. We’ll see more sunshine on Tuesday before clouds begin to increase later on Wednesday. Another cold front moves through starting on Wednesday night, but will likely stall halfway through ETX on Thursday afternoon. This will lead to better coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms during the second half of Thursday and will last into Friday morning before rain chances die down in the afternoon. Another round of showers and a few storms swings through on Saturday with only spotty rain chances sticking around for Sunday.