Seven Points shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder

SEVEN POINTS, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night shooting left a woman dead and a man in jail charged with murder.
Seven Points Police Department said officers responded at 8:23 p.m. Friday to a call regarding a possible shooting at the Lake By Acres Apartments complex.
Upon arrival, alongside Tool and Gun Barrel City Police Departments and Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies, a female was found with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead some time after being transported to UT Health’s emergency room in Gun Barrel City.
Christopher Nelson Hood was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and booked on into the Henderson County Jail without incident on a charge of murder.
The case is still under investigation. The Seven Points Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the police department at 903-432-2111.
