Man dies, woman escapes Smith County house fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a death that occurred at a fire Sunday near Lindale.
When firefighters made entry to the residence, they found a man in his 50′s had died on the second floor of the home. His name is not being released, pending official identification.
An elderly female who lives in the home was able to make it out to safety due to the heroic efforts of a passerby who happened to be an off-duty firefighter from another area, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks reported.
Passersby reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.
The fire occurred at approximately 9 a.m. firefighters from Lindale, Dixie, and Van Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the residence in the 11200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 849, near Lindale.
Investigators from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
