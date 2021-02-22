NET Health environmental health director talks about restaurant operation under boil water notice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ginger Points, the environmental health director for the North East Texas Health District. spoke to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons about some of the guidelines that are in place for restaurants operating under a boil water notice.
Points talked to Lyons about what East Texas restaurants are having to keep operating in cities and towns where a boil water notice is in effect. For example, with no running water, restaurants are not able to serve fountain drinks. They are only able to serve alcohol and bottled/canned drinks.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.