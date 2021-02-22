Nacogdoches ISD cleaning up after winter storm causes damage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is mopping up and repairing after several water lines broke during last week’s winter storm. Nacogdoches High School got the brunt of damages. Water leakage onto the competition gym, water from coils from a rooftop heating and air conditioning unit crumbled ceiling panels. Water dripped into computer labs and into the hallway. A science lab is being dried out by fans and humidifiers.