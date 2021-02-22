Nacogdoches ISD cleaning up after winter storm causes damage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is mopping up and repairing after several water lines broke during last week’s winter storm. Nacogdoches High School got the brunt of damages. Water leakage onto the competition gym, water from coils from a rooftop heating and air conditioning unit crumbled ceiling panels. Water dripped into computer labs and into the hallway. A science lab is being dried out by fans and humidifiers.
Physical plant director Ralph LaRue says heating systems were left on during the week, but the rolling blackouts caused frigid temperatures caused the pipes to burst. The middle schools didn’t receive so much damage, but Brooks Quinn Jones Elementary and Carpenter Elementary had some water damage.
The goal is to be able to resume in person classes on Wednesday. Students are currently learning online, if they have internet service.
Donna McCollum spoke to NISD communications director Les Linebarger about the hard work employees have put in last week and this week.
