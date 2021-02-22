EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures dropping into the 30s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and a nice warm up into the lower 60s this afternoon. More sunshine tomorrow with southwest winds picking up through the day. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Clouds begin to increase midweek ahead of the next storm system. Still warm Wednesday, but cooler by Thursday behind a cold front. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms starting Thursday with the front. The unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend with chances for rain and cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s.