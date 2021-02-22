Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 60s! Sunny skies for today with wind out of the southwest around 5-10mph. We continue to warm up the next few days with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 70s, well above normal (but I don’t hear anyone complaining). Wednesday night we could see some rain and then a cold front moves across ETX cooling us down into the 50s for highs on Thursday. A thundershower cannot be rules out for Thursday afternoon and evening as well. Rain chances stick around in the forecast everyday Thursday and beyond for the 7 Day forecast unfortunately, with around an inch or more possible for most of East Texas. With rain in the forecast for the latter part of the week, take advantage of the beautiful sunny skies and warm weather the next few days, you deserve it!