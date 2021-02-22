Major crash blocks several lanes at SW Loop 323, Frankston Hwy in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating what caused a major crash late Sunday night.
The wreck happened sometime before 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Frankston Highway.
As of midnight, Tyler police and fire crews had all eastbound traffic blocked, in addition to two westbound lanes.
At the time, police were investigating two heavily damaged vehicles. An SUV was being towed from the loop, while a pickup truck was being inspected on Frankston Highway, near Dingler Road.
EMS crews responded to the wreck, but it is unclear how many people were injured.
This is a developing story. We expect to learn more from Tyler police Monday morning.
