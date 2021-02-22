Jacksonville ISD school board agenda indicates superintendent leaving district

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville Independent School District and its superintendent will discuss a voluntary separation at the meeting on Feb. 25.
An agenda item states that the board will discuss a voluntary separation agreement and release between the district and Dr. Chad Kelly. No reason for the separation has been released to the public.
The board will discuss the possible appointment of an acting interim superintendent, as well.
The district’s Board of Trustees, at its March 5, 2015 meeting, unanimously voted to hire Dr. Chad Kelly as superintendent of schools. Kelly replaced retiring Superintendent Dr. Joe Wardell.
The district’s Board of Trustees, at its March 5, 2015 meeting, unanimously voted to hire Dr. Chad Kelly as superintendent of schools. Kelly replaced retiring Superintendent Dr. Joe Wardell.
We have reached out to the district for comment.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.