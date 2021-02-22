Green Acres Baptist Church laundry, shower trailer set up for public use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Green Acres Baptist Church is providing a service to the East Texas community following the storm that has left many without a water source. To help with the growing demand of water needed for showers and laundry, Green Acres Baptist Church has set up their laundry and shower trailer.
The church is offering free showers and laundry to anyone who is still out of running water and is in need. The shower trailer is parked on their campus right off of Troup Hwy and Dulse St. The church says soap and towels are provided.
The trailer will be on site from 2-6 p.m. today, February 22. They say they will add dates as needed based on the needs of the community.
