East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for another beautiful day on Tuesday across all of East Texas. Lots of sunshine is expected with high temperatures climbing into the middle 70s. A cold front is expected late on Wednesday that will increase our clouds and a few showers late on Wednesday and more on Thursday. Rain is expected to continue through at least early next week. One to Three inches of rain is possible starting on Thursday and continue through Monday of next week. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible as well with best chances for thundershowers early on Thursday as well late on Sunday/early Monday of next week. Nothing severe is expected at this time, however, we will continue to monitor the situation as we head into this wet period. No Freezing Weather is expected. Have a wonderful day.