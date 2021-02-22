East Texas Food Bank holding drive-through food distribution in Lufkin Tuesday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-through food distribution in Lufkin on Tuesday.
The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last at the George H. Henderson Expo Center. Those going should enter off U.S. 69 westbound.
Another distribution will take place in Tyler on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot. This distribution will also be while supplies last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
