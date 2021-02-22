City of Tyler’s boil water notice to be lifted pending test results

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler could be less than 24 hours away from lifting the boil water notice.
Water treatment plants in the City of Tyler are back to normal levels and LouAnn Campbell, Tyler Public Works and Utilities PIO said water pressure is normal throughout the city. Now, she said, they are waiting for water results to come back.
“This morning, we had 18 samples of our water taken over to the North East Texas Public Health District Regional Lab here in Tyler,” Campbell said. “Those samples will be analyzed over there for bacteria, our disinfectant levels, and that’s really a public health thing to make sure that our water is back on track.”
Campbell said they hope to be able to lift the notice sometime Tuesday morning. She said the city has crews working to repair and respond to water issues 24 hours a day in 12 hour shifts.
“They fixed 25 through the weekend and we probably have another 35. You know, on a normal day we don’t have 35 water main breaks but we do repair water main breaks daily in Tyler. We think after today that the storm related ones will be over and we will get those fixed,” Campbell said.
The city is still under a boil water notice so remember to boil any water if you’re going to consume it, use it for any kind of food preparation, or for pets.
“If you are immune compromised to do that with your bathing water as well. And that’s just to make sure that there are no pathogens in that water,” she said. “That boiling it for two minutes is going to kill anything that’s in there.”
Campbell said they are asking for continued patience from the city, as the lab testing is a process. Once they get the results they will share them with the community.
“And we will go from there with the instructions that we have for flushing your lines and opening up your faucets, and getting yourself back to normal.”
The city still asks that residents conserve water.
When you are able to flush your lines you can do that by running all your faucets for 15 minutes. If your refrigerator has a water dispenser or ice maker be sure to flush the dispenser and change the filter, according to the manufacturer’s instructions, throw out the ice and clean the ice bin.
