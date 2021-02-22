City of Tyler to issue emergency permits for repairs

Per the 2015 International residential code R105.2, any repair of a CONCEALED water line or drain that must be replaced with new material must be permitted and inspected. A pipe is considered concealed it is underground/under slab, or if you must remove a permanent part of the structure to access it. Pipes in cabinets, attics, crawl space under a pier and beam house are not considered concealed and can be repaired without a permit.