City of Nacogdoches lifts boil water notice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches says it is no longer necessary for residents in its service area to boil water for consumption.
According to a social media post by the City, utility crews have been working “around the clock to make sure clean water is brought back into our system. The boil water notice for City water meters only has been rescinded as of today, Monday Feb 22. Please follow the guidelines below to help introduce clean water back into your home.”
As such, City of Nacogdoches officials have advised residents follow the below guidance:
-Flush faucets and hose bibs until you have a constant flow of water. This means there is no more discoloration, and the line is free of air.
-Dispose of ice from ice making machines. Run another cycle of ice to clear ice lines
-There is no need to empty water heaters.
-You are free to use your dishwasher, washing machines, and other appliances as needed.
City crews will continuously flush the systems, so residents may see discolored water and air. The water is safe to drink. This applies to City of Nacogdoches water only.
If you are still without water, residents are advised to please check the meter and make a report by calling 936-559-2900.
