Authorities release identity of fatal Zavalla-area house fire victim

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have released the identity of the man who died in Friday’s house fire near the town of Zavalla.
According to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman, Brian Abshire, 57, was the victim of the fire. Authorities have yet to disclose whether a cause of the fire is known.
According to Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Wade, at around 12:50 p.m. Friday, firefighters were dispatched to Abshire’s residence at 22032 Highway 69 South, about a mile north of Zavalla. When the crew was dispatched, the caller noted that a victim was possibly inside the home.
Upon arrival at the scene, Zavalla and Huntington Volunteer Fire Departments began search and rescue efforts, eventually locating Abshire inside the house. Crews were able to extract him and began performing life saving measures after it was apparent he had a weak pulse and was not breathing.
Abshire was declared dead at the scene.
This incident is currently under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.