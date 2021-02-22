American Heart Association suggests less sodium, processed foods to be ‘heart healthy’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 12:16 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Krista Sharp from the East Texas American Heart Association joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now to share heart-healthy tips.

Sharp said stress can be linked to high-blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

She suggested giving up poor choices like smoking or caffeine and replacing the cravings with good habits like taking a walk or exercise.

She shared that hypertension is known as the silent killer because there are no obvious symptoms. Sharp encouraged checking your blood-pressure and visiting your physician.

Sharp also said changes in diet like avoiding processed foods, and salty foods, and replacing sodas with carbonated water.

