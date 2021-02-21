TxDOT: Both southbound lanes of Business 59 closed near FM 1878 in Nacogdoches

TxDOT: Both southbound lanes of Business 59 closed near FM 1878 in Nacogdoches
Source: Gray News Media (Source: WDAM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 3:59 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Both southbound lanes of Business 59/North Street are closed near the FM 1878 intersection Nacogdoches, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office.

According to a tweet from TxDot’s Lufkin office, the southbound lanes are closed because City of Nacogdoches employees are working to fix a water main break near that location.

Traffic is being diverted to the northbound lanes, the tweet stated. The tweet also stated that the southbound lanes will likely be blocked until Monday morning.

“Motorists should reduce speed and remain alert,” the tweet stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.