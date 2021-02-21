Trauma service area that includes Nacogdoches, Angelina counties sees sub-15% hospitalization rate again

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The trauma service area that includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties saw its hospitalization rate dip below 15 percent of its hospitals’ total capacity on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that TSA H’s hospitalization was at 12.91 percent. Saturday, the hospitalization rate was at 15.14 percent.
Before the hospitalization rate spiked, TSA H went nine days in a row with its hospitalization rate below 15 percent.
Counties in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
For a TSA to be able to go back to 75 percent capacity at that point, the rate would need to be below 15 percent for seven straight days.
On a related note, TSA G, which includes Smith and Gregg counties, and TSA F, which includes Paris, both saw their hospitalization rates drop below 10 percent. TSA G’s rate was 9.84 percent, and TSA F’s rate was 9.95 percent on Sunday.
