Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We continue the Big Melt today with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s! We’ll have increasing clouds today, and it’ll be windy with wind out of the south, 10-15mph. This evening a weak cold front will move through, with the main impact being a line of showers moving through East Texas. Our temperatures will not be impacted that much, but morning temperatures will continue to be near freezing for Monday. As I said yesterday, go ahead and leave the plants inside for now if you can. Monday, we’re in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds, and the warmup only continues from there. By Wednesday, we’ll be in the upper 60s, but a cold front cool us back into the 50s for Thursday. The same cold front will bring showers and isolated t’showers to East Texas on Wednesday night and Thursday. Friday looks to be mostly sunny before rain returns next Saturday.