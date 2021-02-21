Several East Texas towns set up drinking water distribution sites for residents

Several East Texas towns and one county have set up distribution sites to hand out free bottled water to people who are experiencing water outages as a result of the winter storm that blew through the area last week.
From the City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (News Release) - The City of Jacksonville has secured bottled water for those in the affected area of the boil water notice.
The POD (Point of Distribution) will be held today (Feb. 21, 2021) at the old Tube Fab parking lot located at 2060 N. Jackson (Highway 59), across from Anvil Street.
Distribution will start at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the water is gone. This will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The distribution will be limited to one case of water per household that is in the affected boil water notice area. Residents must show proof of address by bringing a water bill or other form of identification. Any other resident, not in the affected boil water area, will be turned away.
REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLE for contactless distribution. The affected area will include all residential, business, and wholesale customers north of US Hwy 175 on North Bolton Street, US Hwy 69 North, and the Lincoln Park Area north of Hwy 175.
From the City of Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - Public Works crews continue to work to diagnose and repair service line breaks throughout the city. This work continues today, Sunday, February 21, 2021. To make the greatest impact, the City has three crews working on today’s repairs while the plant closely monitors operations.
On Sunday, February 21, 2021, the City of Marshall will distribute additional cases of bottled water from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to families who are impacted customers of the Marshall water system. The distribution will be held at the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Boulevard South.
The City of Marshall remains under a city-wide Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Citizens should continue to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption or use it for cooking. Citizens who have water are asked to exercise conservation and refrain from all activities that require large amounts of water.
Rusk
From the City of Rusk
RUSK, Texas (News Release) - Late last night we received a small portion of our bottled drinking water order. We will be handing out one case per family until they are gone at The City Warehouse, 511 S. Dickinson today from 10-3. Residents may also bring jugs, buckets, etc. to be filled with water that will still have to be boiled before consumption but can be used for flushing. To request a shut-off for broken pipes, please call 903-683-2213. Crews are out and available for water turn off or on.
Tyler
Jason Smith, the mobilization minister at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, said they will be distributing four pallets of bottled water at the church at 2:30 p.m. today.
Deep East Texas
From the Houston County Electric Cooperative
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Today (Feb. 21), Mission Crockett will be at the Crockett Civic Center parking lot from 1:30 to 5 p.m. They will be helping Houston County distribute 1,500 cases of water.
Please limit to one case per family at this time.
We’ll update this list as we get new information about water distribution sites.
