Several East Texas towns set up drinking water distribution sites for residents

RUSK, Texas (News Release) - Late last night we received a small portion of our bottled drinking water order. We will be handing out one case per family until they are gone at The City Warehouse, 511 S. Dickinson today from 10-3. Residents may also bring jugs, buckets, etc. to be filled with water that will still have to be boiled before consumption but can be used for flushing. To request a shut-off for broken pipes, please call 903-683-2213. Crews are out and available for water turn off or on.