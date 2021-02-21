Nacogdoches County Sheriff: 3 Melrose residents died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three people have died as a result of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning after they ran their electric generator too close to their house, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges. The victims are two men and a woman.
Bridges posted a video about the tragedy on the NCSO Facebook page.
“I just came from a horrific, gruesome scene,” Bridges said. “It’s one that will stay with me a long time. It’s just a terrible situation.”
Bridges said the sheriff’s office will put out a press release with more information on Monday. He added that the sheriff’s office is still in the process of notifying the victims’ next of kin. He said the victims included two men and a woman, all adults.
“I just wanted to use this to educate our citizens,” Bridges said in the video. “I know it’s been a tough week and that there are a lot of people without power or water. Do not run generators inside your home or inside your garage.”
Bridges said the victims in Etoile were using a generator for electricity, and they had put it on their porch. He explained it was too close to the house, and its exhaust got hot enough that it burned a hole into the home’s siding.
The carbon monoxide then leaked into the home and caused the deaths of three people. Bridges did not give any details about their ages or whether they were related to each other.
“We don’t want to see another one of these deaths,” Bridges said. “If you’re running a generator, please be smart about it. Get it away from your house and don’t put it in your garage. Use them at a safe distance from your homes.”
Bridges said carbon monoxide is a silent killer and that it should be taken seriously.
“It will kill you,” Bridges said.
The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department in the Houston area has responded to 18 incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning in the last week or so. In all, they transported 26 people to Houston-area hospitals.
“Carbon Monoxide (CO) is found in fumes produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces,” a post on the Cy-Fair VFD Facebook page stated. “CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it. Please keep you and your family safe when staying warm.”
According to another C-Fair VFD Facebook post, the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, headaches, disorientation, nausea, and vomiting. If you experience any of these symptoms, call 911.
The Facebook post cautioned people to never use a grill, oven, or stove to heat a home because they produce carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas.
“Please be careful,” Bridges said. “I hope everyone’s power is back on soon.”
The sheriff said if anyone has an elderly friend or relative that needs to be checked on, they can call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (903) 559-2600. He added that the shelters in Nacogdoches are still open and the people who are running them are hoping they will get more supplies today.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.