Massive water distribution in Kilgore

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the pipes thaw from the freeze, thousands of East Texans remain without running water, and the problem of available drinking water becomes critical.
Behind the ‘Brookshires’ in Kilgore, the line stretched for blocks, as East Texans sought fresh drinking water.
“Unfortunately we have a water issue here in Kilgore. This is happening in Kilgore but this is happening company wide, we’re in Texas , Arkansas and Louisiana,” said Brookshire’s district manager Joe Stephens.
Seeing the need, Brookshire’s arraigned to divert a large shipment to Texas.
“We were able to get a direct shipment. Pallets of water from Niagra. To give out to all the residents here in Kilgore,” Stephens says.
Some had been without running water for 5 or 6 days.
“Yeah it’s been 2 days. Spotty. Low pressure,” said one person picking up water.
Aside from firefighters and Brookshire’s personnel, many came out to volunteer.
“We are gonna be here till they stop coming or we run out of water. Which ever comes first,” says Stephens.
We first told you about today’s distribution on our website and mobile apps. We’ll continue posting about water giveaways as we learn of them. Today’s water distribution event in Kilgore went on all day until Brookshire’s had given out all 19 pallets of water.
