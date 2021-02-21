Marshall Police Department: Bridges on Bolivar, Virginia to remain closed

From the City of Marshall
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Marshall Police Department is keeping the bridges closed located at the 800 block of North Bolivar and the 100 block of Virginia Street. This is a precautionary measure due to the extreme cold. The Public Works Director will oversee the safety checks of these bridges next week.
Chief of Police Cliff Carruth stated, “It is a class C Misdemeanor for drivers to disregard a barricade on the streets and highways. The Marshall Police Officers will be enforcing this law to ensure the safety of everyone. Continue to drive with extra precautions as we still have hazardous road conditions.”