First Baptist Church Lufkin hosting food drive Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - First Baptist Church Lufkin is hosting a food drive to help as many people in need as they can following the harsh winter storms from the past week.
The food drive will be on February 22 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. outside of the church parlor at the corner of 2nd Street and Groesbeck Avenue. The food they are given will be taken to the Christian Information Service Center. CISC is in need of food after taking a hit themselves during the storm.
CISC Director Yulonda Richard said they will be closed until March 1. On that day, they are planning a big food distribution event.
“People will drive through our annex, and we will be putting food into their trunks,” Richard said. “People will not have to fill out paperwork.”
The church is also asking for people to volunteer at the event.
“Many of the people that go to CISC have no food,” FBC Minister to Missions Walker McWilliams said. “They usually have food scarcity in their lives on a normal week. Right now, any food that they had is gone. CISC is trying to gain food. They don’t have a large supply of food. Next Monday, not tomorrow. A week from tomorrow, they will have a huge drive, and they will need our help.”
