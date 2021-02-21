City of Tyler officials predict boil-water notice will be lifted by Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler officials are hoping that they can lift the town’s boil-water notice by Tuesday.
According to the latest update from the City of Tyler, the water lines have been flushed. City of Tyler crews are currently testing samples on-site to make sure that the samples can be taken to the lab Monday morning. The Facebook post stated that lab testing will take a minimum of 18 hours.
“As of tonight, we project to be able to lift the boil water notice on Tuesday,” the Facebook post stated. “We will update this post with the most current information as the week progresses.”
