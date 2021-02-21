City of Lufkin now has full power to 8 of its 9 water wells

From the City of Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - We now have full (real not generator) power to eight of our nine wells! The wells being on real power means they pump at their proper, maximum capacity.
We still have one well that is down due to a mechanical issue from the first ice storm at the beginning of the week. We hope to have it up and running soon.
It is important to keep in mind that today was the first day it was consistently above freezing. That allows breaks to show that were previously masked by frozen pipes and low water pressure.
REPEATEDLY CHECK YOUR HOMES AND BUSINESSES THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND FOR LEAKS!!! We cannot stress this enough. And don’t assume that because you checked earlier that there isn’t a leak now.
If you find one and do not know how to cut your water supply, contact the call center at 936-633-0357.
Businesses have been one of our greatest challenges because they aren’t open, and people aren’t there. That is why is it IMPERATIVE that business owners or keyholders check them frequently.
A BOIL WATER NOTICE REMAINS IN EFFECT.
We have had some questions about water use and safety with the boil water notice in effect.
Q: Why is my water brown or rust colored?
A: The brown water is from leaks. With the pressure as low it got, dirt got into the lines. It’s called back siphonage. Just running them a bit till it’s clean will do. That’s why we always flush after a repair. We are adding chlorine to the water to make it safe. When the boil water notice is rescinded, you’ll know it is.
Q: When will be OK for Lufkin residents to wash clothes?
A: The water is fine to wash clothes.
Q: Is it OK to shower? If so, are there any recommendations or guidelines the city would like us to follow?
A: Just make sure you don’t swallow shower water. It’s important to remind kids of the same during bath time.
Q: Is it OK to wash dishes or use the dishwasher?
A: Washing dishes is tricky. If disposable dishes aren’t available you should be careful. Dishwashers that get above 150 degrees are fine. Hand washing is not encouraged. If you do, add a little bleach to the dish water.
This will be our last update of the evening unless something major happens. We will update you again around noon tomorrow.