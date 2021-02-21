Amarillo community mourns the loss of historic church to fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is mourning the loss of the Community of Christ church.
Neighbors react to the fire they woke up to Friday morning.
“It’s sad that they got to burn down a church, disrespectful to god, I hope that they get some Jesus in them,” said someone who lives in the church’s neighborhood.
They say the parking lot was always full of members every weekend.
“Just yesterday, it was standing strong and looking beautiful in the snow,” said Kathy Beck, who has lived in the church’s neighborhood for over 20 years.
“We were planning to be there tomorrow, and then this happened last night,” said Julia Smith, wife of a pastor who preached at the church.
“I’ve come down the freeway and looked at this rooftop and turned the corner of nelson many times, and to see these bare cones sticking out in total destruction, it’s a shock and very painful,” said Karma Denton, a life time member of the church.
For so many years, the Community of Christ Church has been a location for the community to gather for weekly sermons, birthday, anniversaries and baptisms.
“I’ve been blessed so many times over the years, it’s a beautiful congregation, it’s small but very dear, and just very many wonderful memories and I know the church will continue in their mission of peace,” said Denton.
Denton was baptized there in 1966 and spent her life coming back, after hearing about the tragedy of the church, she decided to visit the site to reminisce.
For some who came to visit, tragedy wasn’t a stranger.
“It seems like one tragedy after another has been happening here,” said Dalana Reeves, member of the church since the 90′s.
In November, a pastor who used the church to provide separate services on Saturday afternoons for the last 20 years passed away.
“He passed away in November, and now the fire has burned the church, so we lost a lot of memories here and it’s kind of like losing family members,” said Kieth Reeves, member of the church for six years.
“With the loss of my husband, this is just another tremendous loss,” said O’dell.
O’dell plans to continue services tomorrow and one of the members’ houses.
