Tyler to resume normal operations, including trash pick-up, on Monday

From the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Water
The City of Tyler’s boil water notice remains in effect. The City projects that water storage tanks will fill today and samples will be taken on Sunday. Labs will take a minimum of 18 hours to review the samples. Our current projection for lifting the boil notice is between 10 a.m. on Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon. Once lifted, residents will be asked to flush their lines for 15 minutes. The City will send out a notification when the boil notice is lifted.
Customers should expect low or inconsistent water pressure as the system stabilizes. Customers experiencing water loss that is not due to freezing pipes should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during regular business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after-hours and on weekends.
For a list of main repairs happening this weekend, please see our Saturday, 10 a.m. update.
The Service center will be partnering with private contractors to assist with repairs today and through the coming week.
Roadways
Well-traveled roads are beginning to thaw and create slush. Less traveled streets and shaded areas can still be dangerous. Residents are asked to drive with caution, especially in neighborhoods which make take longer to clear.
All three of our sanding trucks are in operation. We have a crew sanding trouble spots on major bridges, overpasses and around hospitals. We do not anticipate a freeze tonight but will have a crew on standby should they be needed. Stockpiles of crushed aggregate and de-icer remain sufficient.
Transit
Transit for grocery pickup will be available on Saturday and Sunday from around 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cut-off for reservations is 2 p.m. daily. To request a ride, call NDMJ, LLC. at (903) 592-3232 or Tyler Transit (903) 520-8281 and leave a message with your home address, pick-up location, phone number and name. This service is available to any rider within Tyler city limits.
Regular fixed transit and para-transit operations will resume on Monday.
Warming Centers
All temporary warming centers have demobilized. Both The Salvation Army in Tyler and Hiway 80 Rescue Mission operate emergency shelters open 24/7.
Solid Waste
Normal trash collections will resume collections on Monday. Because of the large volumes anticipated, some of Monday’s pickups will occur on Tuesday and so on until all of the waste from this past week can be gathered. We ask for your patience during this time.
Curbside recycling collection will not occur Curbside recycling customers will be notified of the revised collection schedule later next week.
Residents should report service emergencies to the Solid Waste office at (903) 531-1388 and leave a detailed voice message with contact information.
Traffic Signals
Staff has begun taking intersections out of red flash, removing stop signs and restoring full colors to intersections.
Drivers are urged to drive slow and treat an intersection as a four-way stop if the traffic signal is not working.
Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.
Airport
The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport opened at 2 p.m. on Friday. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check their flights’ status and find the most current American Airlines flight information.
All other City departments will reopen on Monday.