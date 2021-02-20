Tyler to resume normal operations, including trash pick-up, on Monday

The City of Tyler’s boil water notice remains in effect. The City projects that water storage tanks will fill today and samples will be taken on Sunday. Labs will take a minimum of 18 hours to review the samples. Our current projection for lifting the boil notice is between 10 a.m. on Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon. Once lifted, residents will be asked to flush their lines for 15 minutes. The City will send out a notification when the boil notice is lifted.