‘These guys are heroes:’ Community rallies around Diboll utility workers

Even though you get up to that and you know looking at it, it’s going to suck, and there’s no nice way of saying that, it’s going to be rough, but you go through it because you have people you respect and you care about that are going to be right there with you,” Smith said. “And if you’re not right there in it, you’re putting somebody else in it. I mean every step of the way, if I’ve been in a hole, he’s been in a hole and he’s been in a hole right there with me. So, you get to a point to where you’re not going to let your brothers down like that. You’re not going to let your co-workers down like that, knowing that they are counting on you to pull your weight.