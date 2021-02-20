Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... After a hard freeze overnight, we’ll rise into the mid 40s and low 50s today with those in Deep ETX being on the warmer end. This evening, we will again be in the low 30s, so you may want to keep those plants inside for a few more days. Sunday we’ll see temperatures in the 50s! But in the afternoon and evening hours we have a low chance for rain. I will gladly take 50s and some rain over what we’ve dealt with this last week. The good news is that any remaining snow and ice will melt way this weekend, and temperatures this week will be warm enough that if you’re working on repairs or have no electricity, it’s not going to be unbearable. We will drop into the 30s at night for a few days, so I want you to continue to being prepared for cold weather at night so you stay warm. By Thursday we’re watching a short wave that will bring rain and thundershower possibilities to East Texas. It will cool our highs back down into the 50s for a few days as well. Rain chances stick around into Friday as some showers may linger.