East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for much of East Texas through mid-morning tomorrow. Low temperatures could drop into the lower teens over far northern counties, mid-teens for central locations and nearer to 20 degrees over Deep East Texas. We warm up very nicely tomorrow afternoon! We could see some patchy frozen fog in the morning which could leave visibilities low and a glaze of ice on surfaces until the sun comes up and thaws it out. Staying above freezing on Sunday, however a cold front should move though late in the day allowing for a few showers in East Texas. Again...all liquid. We may drop below freezing on Monday morning, but only for a few hours. The wind overnight Sunday should dry the roadways and no ice is expected. Much warmer temperatures expected next week with highs in the lower to middle 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front on Wednesday night will bring more showers to our area starting late Wednesday and continuing through Friday. Temperatures should all be above freezing.