East Texas towns distributing free water to residents still dealing with water outages

KILGORE, Texas (News Release) - We know many in our city are without adequate water pressure and the boil water notice remains in effect. The City of Kilgore in partnership with Brookshire’s was able to secure a tractor-trailer shipment of bottled water to distribute to anyone who relies on the City of Kilgore water system. We will begin distributing cases of water at 10:00 am behind Brookshire’s located at 747 U.S Highway 259 Business. We’re hoping by 10:00 am, and as the day goes on, the remaining ice on the road will continue to melt, and traveling on the roads will be easier.