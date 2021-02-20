East Texas towns distributing free water to residents still dealing with water outages

From the City of Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (News Release) - We know many in our city are without adequate water pressure and the boil water notice remains in effect. The City of Kilgore in partnership with Brookshire’s was able to secure a tractor-trailer shipment of bottled water to distribute to anyone who relies on the City of Kilgore water system. We will begin distributing cases of water at 10:00 am behind Brookshire’s located at 747 U.S Highway 259 Business. We’re hoping by 10:00 am, and as the day goes on, the remaining ice on the road will continue to melt, and traveling on the roads will be easier.
The entrance will be off of US 259 Business, drive between the pharmacy window and the fuel station, and through the driveway behind the store toward State Highway 42. All cars will exit onto State Highway 42.
If you absolutely cannot make it, please send a message to our page with your address or call our police department non-emergency number at 903-983-1559, option 1, and we’ll make arrangements for a drop off later this afternoon. We know this is last minute and there are many without social media. Please check on your elderly neighbors or loved ones and let’s take care of each other. We love you, Kilgore!
From the Brookshire’s Grocery Co.
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - In an effort to support those impacted by the winter storm, Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving away a free case of water (while supplies last) to people who are without water starting at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 20, at the Super 1 Foods stores located at 3828 Troup Hwy. and 113 N NW Loop 323, both in Tyler. BGC stands with the individuals affected by the storm.
Vehicles are lined up on Troup Highway to turn into the Super 1 located at 3828 Troup Highway, but volunteers are working hard to keep things moving.
From the City of Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - The City of Marshall has obtained a number of cases of bottled water for individuals or families within the city limits who do not have water at their homes due to this unprecedented winter storm. Alternative water sources are being explored while system repairs are being made.
Beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, the City of Marshall will distribute cases of bottled water to families who are impacted customers of the Marshall water system. The distribution will be held in the large parking lot of the former Good Shepherd Life Center at 612 S. Grove Street across from the Main Fire Station. There will be one case per family at a home address, and residents will need to show a copy of their Texas Driver’s License or a City of Marshall water bill.