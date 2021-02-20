East Texas stores, volunteers stepping up to provide meals, essentials

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Shelves are becoming increasingly bare in stores across East Texas as people venture out to get hot meals and essentials. Some stores and volunteers have stepped up to help meet these needs.
A manager at the Brookshire’s Grocery store located at the intersection of Loop 323 and State Highway 64 told East Texas News that they got a perishable truck Saturday morning, so they have a limited amount of essentials like milk and eggs. However, there is a limit of two per person.
The Brookshire’s manager said they are also expecting a produce truck to arrive sometime later today.
Along those lines, the community has really come together in Whitehouse.
Hot meals will be served at the Whitehouse United Methodist Church, the First Baptist Church, and Crossroads Church at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.