City of Whitehouse hosted 2 water distribution sites Saturday

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Whitehouse is currently distributing non-drinking water at the Whitehouse Junior High campus.
According to a post on the City of Whitehouse Facebook page, people with containers may bring them to the Whitehouse Junior High campus located at 406 W. Main Street to get them filled with non-drinking water.
Whitehouse residents are urged to stay in their vehicles while their containers are filled.
Numerous volunteers stepped up to help out at the water distribution center.
The water is for tasks like flushing toilets, washing clothes, etc.
The water distribution location will remain open as long as the water is available.
Earlier today, the City of Whitehouse was distributing bottled drinking water at the White House Fire Department, which is located at 303 E. Main. However, that distribution center has been closed because the city ran out of water.
