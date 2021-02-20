City of Tyler urgently requests residents stop dripping pipes to restore water pressure

From the City of Tyler:
Well-traveled roads are beginning to thaw and create slush. Less traveled streets and shaded areas are still dangerous. We are expecting a refreeze tonight which will create icy conditions on roadways so use extreme caution if you have to get out. Residents are asked to stay home and not travel.
Transit service to warming centers is available, but may be delayed due to road conditions. Dialysis patients will continue to be transported to their appointments.
Residents should call 911 in the case of an emergency or contact the Tyler Fire Department and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 for safety checks and assistance.
Water
The City is working very hard to maintain water pressure but it is becoming increasingly difficult. We have two immediate requests: Please do not run water to prevent pipes from freezing. Turn off the water if pipes have burst.
In order for us to meet current water demand levels, we must be able to refill our elevated water tanks and towers. This normally takes place overnight, when water consumption is very low. But because of the community-wide faucet drip to prevent freezing, this has not occurred.
This request is urgent, as Tyler’s hospitals and dialysis patients depend on adequate water pressure for life-saving measures. This is a community-wide appeal to conserve water in every way possible.
We will work with local non-profits to assist people without insurance, seniors and others who have suffered a lot of water-related damage due to frozen pipes bursting.
The following main breaks are prioritized for repair today and tomorrow
- 1717 Sequoia Dr.
- 206 Alpine Dr.
- 1010 Shepherd Ln.
- 1018 Shepherd Ln.
- 4520 Old Troup Hwy.
- 4108 Easy St.
- 3400 Woodbine Blvd.
- W. Front St. and Lyons Ave.
- 1605 N. Palace Ave.
- 719 W. Front St.
- 2729 Old Bullard Rd.
- 314 N. Gaston Ave.
- 316 Dayton St.
- 1125 Pinedale Pl.
- 631 S. Broadway Ave.
- 1318 Jeff Davis. Dr.
- 1911 N. Palace Ave.
- Confederate Ave.
- Golden Road Fire Hydrant
The Service center will be partnering with private contractors to assist with repairs today and through the coming week.
We are also seeing pipes freezing for residential lines at their house due to continued freezing conditions, and these will not thaw until temperatures get above freezing this weekend.
Customers should expect low or inconsistent water pressure as the system stabilizes. Customers experiencing water loss that is not due to freezing pipes should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after-hours.
Hotels and Warming CentersAs of noon today, approximately 1,080 hotel rooms will be occupied due to the storm. 608 of rooms occupied are for medical staff and traveling nurses. There are approximately 204 hotel rooms available tonight at hotels throughout the City.
Roadways
Full crews worked through the night and will continue today. All three sanding trucks are in operation. We are focusing on sanding and de-icing major bridges, overpasses and around hospitals. The county crews and contractor are utilizing three maintainers to clear snow and ice on major arterials in the city. Supplies Stockpiles of crushed aggregate and de-icer remain good.
Residents are advised to keep their distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely
Traffic Signals
Many intersections have restored power. As long as the power source remains stable, staff will begin taking intersections out of red flash, removing stop signs and restoring full colors to intersections.
Drivers are urged to drive slow and treat an intersection as a four-way stop if the traffic signal is not working.
Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.
Electricity
ONCOR has reported that the grid is stable and that they are back to normal operations in Tyler.
Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.