City of Lufkin: 2 major water main breaks have been repaired

The task force is still out in the field this morning, responding to issues all over town as more and more households see water pressure return. It is important to keep in mind that today is the first day we will consistently be above freezing. That will allow breaks to show that were previously masked by frozen pipes and low water pressure. REPEATEDLY CHECK YOUR HOMES AND BUSINESSES THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND FOR LEAKS!!! We cannot stress this enough. And don’t assume that because you checked earlier that there isn’t a leak now.