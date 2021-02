TYLER, Texas (News Release) - In an effort to support those impacted by the winter storm, Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving away a free case of water (while supplies last) to people who are without water starting at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 20, at the Super 1 Foods stores located at 3828 Troup Hwy. and 113 N NW Loop 323, both in Tyler. BGC stands with the individuals affected by the storm.