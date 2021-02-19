Whitehouse officials say city still working to import consumable water for residents

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse officials said the city’s water distribution system remains frozen, but efforts are underway to ensure residents obtain consumable water.
“Currently we have a team of volunteers, headed by Mayor Wansley, working to assist our community with immediate needs including fresh drinking water, non-potable water for flushing and other assistance as it becomes available,” Whitehouse City Manager Leslie Black said in a released statement.
Black said the city is currently working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, as well as other local resources within Smith County, to focus on priority goals which currently include chlorinating water systems to prepare for distribution and importing drinking water.
Additionally, Black said that almost all homes in Whitehouse should now have power. As of 6:00 a.m., Oncor reported approximately 27,000 outages from the cold and lack of generation impacts. Oncor said they expect a “substantial number” of those customers will have power restored by this evening.
Black emphasized that road conditions are still hazardous and will likely deteriorate overnight as any expected melting is expected to refreeze by Saturday morning.
Finally, conditions permitting, Black said that residential and commercial trash pickup should resume Monday morning.
